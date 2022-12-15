Arvidsson (personal) isn't expected to play in Thursday's road game against the Bruins, according to Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Arvidsson is in California to be with his wife for the expected birth of their child while the Kings are in Boston. He has eight goals and 22 points in 29 contests this season. With Arvidsson unavailable, Samuel Fagemo is likely to stay in the lineup.