Arvidsson (personal) isn't expected to play in Thursday's road game against the Bruins, according to Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.
Arvidsson is in California to be with his wife for the expected birth of their child while the Kings are in Boston. He has eight goals and 22 points in 29 contests this season. With Arvidsson unavailable, Samuel Fagemo is likely to stay in the lineup.
More News
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Designated non-roster player status•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Collects empty-net goal Saturday•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores twice in win•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Manages power-play helper•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Puts away power-play marker•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Helps out on power play•