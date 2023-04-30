Arvidsson posted two power-play assists and six shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Arvidsson helped out on goals by Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala in the second period. Over six playoff outings, Arvidsson had a goal and six helpers, with five of those assists coming on the power play. The winger also racked up 22 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-2 rating in a top-six role.