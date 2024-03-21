Arvidsson scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Arvidsson missed 14 games with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old slotted in on the third line, though he ended up seeing 15:42 of ice time after the Kings' top line all got 10-minute misconducts in the third period. Arvidsson has four points, 17 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five appearances this season. He'll likely play in a middle-six role going forward, though it's tough to trust him to stay healthy after an injury-plagued campaign.