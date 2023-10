Arvidsson is considered month-to-month with a back injury, Austin Stanovich of The Hockey News reports.

Arvidsson's injury was initially classified as a lower-body issue. He is already on long-term injured reserve, which will keep him out until at least Nov. 8, but it appears the winger could be in for a long recovery. With Arvidsson out, Carl Grundstrom and Alex Laferriere have received middle-six opportunities.