Arvidsson (lower body) was put on the long-term injured reserve list Thursday.
Arvidsson is eligible to return for the Kings' game against Vegas on Nov. 8, provided he's recovered from his lower-body injury by that date. He had 26 goals and 59 points in 77 contests last season. Arvidsson should serve in a top-six role once he's healthy.
