Arvidsson scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Arvidsson ended his eight-game point drought with a second-period tally. He's also done well as a player, picking up six assists while his finishing touch was on hiatus. The winger has four tallies, 12 helpers, 44 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 21 contests overall.