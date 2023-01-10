Arvidsson scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Arvidsson was involved in both of the Kings' third-period markers as they closed out the game in good form. This was his fourth multi-point effort in the last seven contests, a span in which he has three goals and six helpers. For the season, the 29-year-old winger is up to 12 tallies, 33 points, 100 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 40 outings.
More News
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Tallies in Saturday's win•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Dishes pair of assists in win•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Three-point effort in win•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Assists on game-winner•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Tickles twine Tuesday•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Activated Saturday•