Arvidsson (back) plans to begin skating soon with an eye toward a potential return in mid-February, John Hoven of Mayor's Manor reports Saturday.

Arvidsson recorded 26 goals and 59 points in 77 contests with LA during the 2022-23 campaign. He hasn't played yet this season due to the injury. When Arvidsson is ready to return, he'll likely serve in a middle-six capacity and could see time on the power play.