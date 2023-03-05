Arvidsson logged an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Arvidsson hadn't recorded an assist since Feb. 13, but he scored four goals over that eight-game stretch. The 29-year-old winger set up Kevin Fiala's empty-net tally. Arvidsson is up to 18 tallies, 24 helpers, 156 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 59 appearances in a second-line role this season.