Arvidsson logged an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Arvidsson hadn't recorded an assist since Feb. 13, but he scored four goals over that eight-game stretch. The 29-year-old winger set up Kevin Fiala's empty-net tally. Arvidsson is up to 18 tallies, 24 helpers, 156 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 59 appearances in a second-line role this season.
More News
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets power-play goal in loss•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores twice Friday•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Racks up three points in win•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Collects shorthanded goal•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Sitting out Wednesday•