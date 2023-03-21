Arvidsson scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Arvidsson reached the 20-goal mark for the second straight season and the fifth time in his nine-year NHL career. Both of his points came with the man advantage Monday, and he's not earned 19 of his 48 points this season on the power play. The winger has added 190 shots, 42 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 66 appearances.