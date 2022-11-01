Arvidsson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Arvidsson helped out on an Arthur Kaliyev goal in the second period. This was Arvidsson's second point in three games since he returned from an illness. The 29-year-old winger has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022-23 with two goals, three assists, 23 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in nine contests. He's already missed two games, and he's been bumped down to the second power-play unit, which could dampen his production going forward.