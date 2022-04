Arvidsson notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Arvidsson set up Phillip Danault's goal at 7:02 of the first period. This was Arvidsson's four assist in his last three games. The 29-year-old winger continues to thrive in a second-line role, where he's earned 46 points, 221 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 62 appearances.