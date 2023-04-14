Arvidsson notched three assists and six shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Arvidsson earned two of his assists on the power play. This was his first multi-point effort since March 26. The winger ended the regular season with 59 points in 77 outings, two points shy of matching his career high. The 30-year-old also had 228 shots on net, 25 power-play points and a minus-4 rating in a top-six role.