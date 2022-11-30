Arvidsson scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Arvidsson tied the game at 2-2 midway through the first period after scoring on an assist from Sean Durzi. There was plenty of offense the rest of the way, but the Kings' second line was unusually quiet. Arvidsson's been excellent lately with three goals and nine assists in his last 12 contests. He's up to five tallies, 18 points (eight on the power play), 47 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances on the year.