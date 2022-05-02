Arvidsson (undisclosed) didn't skate Sunday or participate in Monday's morning skate, but coach Todd McLellan believes Arvidsson will suit up for Monday's Game 1 against the Oilers, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.
Arvidsson sat out the regular-season finale for what was deemed as rest purposes, but it appears he may be more hampered physically than initially thought. Whatever the nature of his injury, Arvidsson's likely to tough it out and play in Game 1, as McLellan said there's a "good chance" Arvidsson will play.
