Arvidsson scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two assists and logged two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
One of Arvidsson's assists also came on the power play. The 29-year-old had scored just one goal over his last nine games, so this was a much-needed return to form. The winger is up to 14 goals, 37 points (14 on the power play), 123 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 50 contests overall.
