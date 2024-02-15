Arvidsson (back) has been activated off long-term injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game versus the Devils.
Arvidsson, who racked up 26 goals and 59 points through 77 contests last year, has yet to play this campaign due to a back injury, but he's expected to slot into a prominent role for his season debut, skating on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit against New Jersey.
