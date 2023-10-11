Arvidsson (lower body) will not be available to face Colorado on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Arvidsson's spot in the lineup will go to Trevor Lewis while the team will play a man down due to their cap concerns. If Arvidsson still isn't ready to play versus Carolina on Saturday, the Kings should then be able to make an emergency recall to add a 12th forward to the lineup. As such, fantasy players should probably expect significant minutes for the Kings' top six.