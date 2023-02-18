Arvidsson scored two goals on five shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
Arvidsson put the Kings ahead 2-1 in the second period and added a power-play goal in the third to pad the lead. The 29-year-old has five points, including three on the power play, over the last two games. He's up to 16 tallies, 39 points, 128 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 51 contests overall.
