Arvidsson scored two goals on five shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Arvidsson put the Kings ahead 2-1 in the second period and added a power-play goal in the third to pad the lead. The 29-year-old has five points, including three on the power play, over the last two games. He's up to 16 tallies, 39 points, 128 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 51 contests overall.