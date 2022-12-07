Arvidsson tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Arvidsson scored a power-play goal midway through the first period before adding a second tally later in the frame. The 29-year-old winger now has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last six games. Arvidsson is up to seven goals and 14 assists through 26 games this season.