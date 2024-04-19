Arvidsson scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Arvidsson got the Kings on the board in the second period, set up a Trevor Moore tally late in the frame and then scored a power-play marker late in the third to force overtime. The winger has been strong in April with five goals and five assists over nine contests. While he was limited to 18 regular-season appearances, Arvidsson produced 14 points (five on the power play), 59 shots on net and a plus-4 rating while seeing top-six minutes. He's a solid choice for fantasy managers in playoff contests.