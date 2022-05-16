Arvidsson is expected to undergo surgery for a herniated disc Tuesday and is slated to miss 3-5 months, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Based on the recovery timeline, Arvidsson could be cleared in time for the start of training camp but certainly won't be able to put together a full offseason training program. As such, fantasy players may want to anticipate a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign for the winger. Despite being limited to just 66 games this year, the Swede still notched 20 goals and 45-plus points, his fourth time reaching both of those thresholds in his career.