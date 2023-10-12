Arvidsson will not be back for "a while" according to head coach Todd McLellan, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Arvidsson was revealed to be questionable for Wednesday's season opener, which he ended up sitting out. Now it appears the winger could miss additional time going forward. Alex Laferriere got the first chance to replace Arvidsson in the lineup, and McLellan indicated he'd be happy to keep Laferriere up with the big club.