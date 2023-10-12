Arvidsson will not be back for "a while" according to head coach Todd McLellan, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.
Arvidsson was revealed to be questionable for Wednesday's season opener, which he ended up sitting out. Now it appears the winger could miss additional time going forward. Alex Laferriere got the first chance to replace Arvidsson in the lineup, and McLellan indicated he'd be happy to keep Laferriere up with the big club.
More News
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Ruled out against Avs•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Iffy for opener•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Notches pair of assists•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Collects two points in Game 4•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Dishes two power-play helpers•
-
Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Provides trio of assists•