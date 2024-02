Arvidsson (back) is practicing in a regular jersey Thursday, Russell Morgan of HockeyRoyalty reports.

Arvidsson has yet to play this season as the 30-year-old underwent back surgery at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. Arvidsson was stellar last season, scoring 26 goals and adding 33 assists in 77 appearances. Look for Arvidsson to start off as a middle-six forward, before making his way back to a top-six role, likely alongside Phillip Danault.