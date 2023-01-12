Arvidsson (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Sharks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Arvidsson has three goals and six helpers over his last seven appearances, so his absence will be felt in the Kings' top six. Jaret Anderson-Dolan will take Arvidsson's spot on the second line, while Carl Grundstrom checks into the lineup. Arvidsson will try to be healthy enough to play Saturday versus the Devils.