Arvidsson notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

While Arvidsson has gone seven games without a goal, fantasy managers can't complain much about him racking up six assists in that span. The 29-year-old winger is up to 14 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 19 contests overall. He's steadily seen time alongside Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore on the Kings' second line, one of the more underrated trios in the NHL.