Arvidsson (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's Game 4 against Edmonton, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Arvidsson will miss a fifth straight contest with his undisclosed injury. Until the Kings release another update on his status, the 29-year-old winger, who racked up 20 goals and 49 points through 66 games during the regular season, can be considered out indefinitely.