Arvidsson logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Arvidsson set up Drew Doughty's tally in the first period. With four points through four outings in April, Arvidsson is doing well in a second-line role. The veteran winger is up to nine points, 41 shots on net and 13 blocked shots through 13 contests this season.