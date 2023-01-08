Arvidsson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Arvidsson had gone four games without a goal and two outings without a point entering Saturday. The winger snapped both droughts with an insurance marker in the third period. He's earned nine points over his last nine contests, and he's up to 11 tallies, 31 points, 96 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 39 appearances this season. Arvidsson remains on the second line, so there's little reason to expect a drop-off in offense.