Arvidsson scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Arvidsson put his seven-game goal drought to rest by scoring the Kings' third tally of the game. He had four helpers during the cold spell, and his place on the second line isn't in doubt. The winger is up to 19 tallies, 46 points, 183 shots and a minus-4 rating through 64 contests overall.