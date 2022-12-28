Arvidsson scored a goal on five shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Arvidsson's tally was the empty-netter to seal the Kings' win. He also set up goals by his linemates, Phillip Danault and Alex Iafallo, to contribute to the come-from-behind victory. With five points in his last five games, Arvidsson is in pretty good form. He's up to 10 goals, 27 points, 83 shots and a minus-1 rating through 34 contests overall.