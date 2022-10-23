Arvidsson scored a goal and set up two more in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

He made the most of his 14:00 of ice time. Arvidsson's first apple came when he fed Sean Durzi from below the goal line early in the second period. Then he wired a sharp cross-ice pass to Phillip Danault who made no mistake and put the Kings up 2-0 at the 15:23 mark of the same period. Arvidsson tied it 3-3 at 10:31 of the third period when he tipped in a pass from line mate Trevor Moore to finish a two-on-one. It was a nice outburst for the winger, who had gone the first five games of the season without a point.