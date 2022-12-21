Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Arvidsson's third-period marker gave the Kings a 3-1 lead. The 29-year-old has been on the third line for the last two games since returning from a personal matter. If he stays in that role long-term, it could lower his scoring potential, though he's still seeing more ice time than Alex Iafallo, who replaced him on Phillip Danault's line. Arvidsson has nine tallies, 23 points, 72 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 31 appearances this season.