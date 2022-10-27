Arvidsson (illness) is good to return Thursday at home against Winnipeg.

Arvidsson was on the ice for warmups ahead of Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, but he was scratched just before puck drop. Now that he's healthy, he's projected to play alongside Trevor Moore and Phillip Danault on the second line. Arvidsson has a goal and three points in six games this season, which is well below his pace of 0.74 points per game in 2021-22.