Arvidsson (undisclosed) isn't expected to be available for Thursday's Game 6 versus Edmonton or Saturday's potential Game 7 against the Oilers, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Arvidsson will miss a seventh straight game Thursday, and even if the Kings are able to knock out Edmonton and advance to the second round, there's been no indication that he's closing in on a return to action. For now, the 29-year-old winger can be considered out indefinitely.