Tkachyov signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Saturday.

Tkachyov was pretty productive in the KHL this season, racking up 11 goals and 27 helpers while posting a plus-12 rating in 45 contests with SKA St. Petersburg. The 25-year-old winger will get an opportunity to compete for a spot on the Kings' Opening Night roster during next campaign's training camp.