Gavrikov (lower body) is wearing a regular jersey at practice Friday, Kings' insider Russell Morgan reports.
Gavrikov was injured Dec. 10 and it was expected that the defenseman would be out for weeks. But he is back on the ice and could return to action as early as Saturday versus Calgary. Gavrikov has three goals and nine points in 25 games this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
More News
-
Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov: Week-to-week•
-
Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov: Exits Sunday's contest•
-
Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov: Two helpers against former club•
-
Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov: Slides assist in loss•