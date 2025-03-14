Gavrikov logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Gavrikov is enjoying a late surge on offense with four points and a plus-8 rating over his last five contests. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 24 points in 64 appearances, one point better than his 77-game total from the 2023-24 regular season. Gavrikov has added 85 shots on net, 119 blocked shots, 38 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-14 rating this season while seeing steady time in a top-four role.