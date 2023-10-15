Gavrikov scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Gavrikov got the Kings within one goal with his third-period tally. It was his first point of the season, to go with three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over two contests. The 27-year-old blueliner is more of a defensive specialist, but he'll have chances to produce offense in a top-four role on the Kings' blue line.