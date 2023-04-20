Gavrikov logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Gavrikov helped out on Gabriel Vilardi's second-period tally. The 27-year-old Gavrikov had nine points over 20 contests with the Kings after he was traded from the Blue Jackets. The defenseman has played solidly in a top-four role. He won't be a leader on offense from the blue line, but he should chip in reasonable offense while adding plenty of physical production throughout the postseason.