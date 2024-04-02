Gavrikov notched two assists and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Gavrikov has quietly turned up the offense with five points over his last seven contests. The 28-year-old has been a stalwart on the Kings' second pairing this season, though his scoring numbers have often been too low for fantasy purposes. He's at 22 points, 101 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 53 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 69 outings overall.