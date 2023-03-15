Gavrikov posted two assists, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Gavrikov is up to four points through six games with the Kings, and this was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 11. The 27-year-old blueliner has four goals, 10 assists, a minus-1 rating, 68 shots on net, 100 blocked shots and 60 hits through 58 appearances between the Kings and the Blue Jackets this season.