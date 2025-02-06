Gavrikov scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Gavrikov has three point over two outings in February after going 16 games without a point. The 29-year-old defenseman has remained in a top-pairing role alongside Drew Doughty, though Mikey Anderson (finger) has missed a couple of games and could cause the defense pairings to be mixed when he returns. Gavrikov now has three goals, 19 points, 68 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 51 appearances.