Gavrikov (lower body) will not return to Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Gavrikov logged just 6:36 of ice time before suffering an injury Sunday. The 28-year-old defenseman has nine points in 25 games this season, including three over his last four appearances. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's tilt with the Jets.
