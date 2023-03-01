Gavrikov was brought in by the Kings along with Joonas Korpisalo from Columbus on Wednesday in a swap for Jonathan Quick, a first-round pick and third-round selection, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Gavrikov has been held out of the lineup by the Blue Jackets since Feb 11 versus Toronto as they tried to find a trade partner for the blueliner. Considering the defenseman has just one point in his last 25 games, he certainly isn't being brought in to provide offensive upside. Instead, Gavrikov figures to add another shutdown option for the Kings as they look to make a postseason run.
