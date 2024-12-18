Gavrikov picked up two assists in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.

Gavrikov snapped a five-game point drought with the helpers, giving him 13 points, including 11 assists, in 31 games this season. He won't push for a new career mark, but Gavrikov could flirt with 30 points this season. He's also on track for a career high in blocks -- he will approach 170 if he maintains this pace and stays healthy in the process.