Gavrikov notched an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Gavrikov snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on Adrian Kempe's third-period goal. The 29-year-old Gavrikov was pressed back into heavy minutes when Drew Doughty (lower body) was a late scratch for this contest. Gavrikov is up to the 20-point mark for the second year in a row and the third time in his career. He's added 77 shots on net, 113 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 56 appearances.