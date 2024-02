Gavrikov notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Gavrikov has picked up four assists with a minus-8 rating over 16 games since the start of January. The 28-year-old has struggled a bit amid a team-wide slump for the Kings, so he's not really on the radar in most fantasy formats. Overall, he's at 14 points, 68 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-4 rating through 44 appearances this season.