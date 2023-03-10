Gavrikov recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Gavrikov set up Adrian Kempe's goal 24 seconds into the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old Gavrikov has settled in on the second pairing, picking up two point, four hits, five blocks and a plus-5 rating through four games with the Kings. He's up to 12 points, a minus-3 rating, 67 shots on net, 60 hits, 94 blocked shots and 32 PIM through 56 outings overall.