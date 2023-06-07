Gavrikov signed a two-year, $11.75 million contract extension with LA on Wednesday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
Gavrikov was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after completing his three-year, $8.4 million deal. He had six goals, 19 points, 38 PIM, 74 hits and 115 blocks in 72 contests between the Blue Jackets and the Kings in 2022-23. LA is likely to use Gavrikov in a top-four capacity next season.
